Dr. Justin Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Thompson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
Dallas Pain Consultants - Allen1125 Raintree Cir Ste 100, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (214) 948-7700Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Thompson! I was referred to him from another pain management doctor. I've been seeing Dr. Thompson for at least a year if not more. I've never felt rushed or that he was in a hurry when speaking with me or while at the surgical center having procedures. He is very detailed in describing what his treatment plan /procedure is going to be and answers any questions if I have any. I know that from conversations with me he keeps himself informed on any new treatments on the horizon. He has helped me so much with managing my pain! I like that he started with the least invasive procedures. So far I haven't had to have any major invasive treatments.
About Dr. Justin Thompson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
