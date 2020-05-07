Overview

Dr. Justin Thomas, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Kettering Health Main Campus.



Dr. Thomas works at Orthopedic Associates of SW Ohio in Dayton, OH with other offices in Kettering, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.