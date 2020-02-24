Overview

Dr. Justin Thomas, MD is a Pulmonologist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Eisenhower Radiation Oncology in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.