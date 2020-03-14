Overview

Dr. Justin Tenney, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Saint Mary and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tenney works at SOUTHERN ENT ASSOCIATES INC in Thibodaux, LA with other offices in Raceland, LA and New Iberia, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.