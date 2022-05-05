Dr. Justin Sweeney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweeney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Sweeney, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Sweeney, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Mercy Hospital Washington and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Sweeney works at
Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Specialists of West County621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 297A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6364
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Mercy Hospital Washington
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sweeney?
I was seen promptly by Dr. Sweeney for Trigeminal Neuralgia...otherwise known as the "suicide disease". I feel lucky that I had a brain tumor because most people don't ever find a cure. I had a list of questions but he answered them all in his description and solution to my problem. Does anyone want brain surgery? No...but he's the one I want performing it. He is compassionate, listens to your concerns and is just a really nice guy! Had a second opinion at Barnes the next week just to cover my bases. Dr. Sweeney encouraged me to go, even though I knew he was the Dr. I wanted. Neurosurgeon at Barnes was egotistical and dismissive. Just wanted to prescribe drugs and watch the tumor. I hated that place!! I have had some problems with hearing...which was the least of possible side effects from the surgery. We are working with a Neurotologist at Mercy and hearing is better. However, I will take some hearing loss over excruciating pain in my face. Highly recommend Dr. Sweeney!!
About Dr. Justin Sweeney, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1689871998
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- St Louis University
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweeney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sweeney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sweeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sweeney works at
Dr. Sweeney has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweeney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweeney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweeney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweeney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweeney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.