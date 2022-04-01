Dr. Justin Stahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Stahl, MD
Dr. Justin Stahl, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine.
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 223-6600
Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center11695 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (206) 223-6746
I brought my grandmother in for a screening for Dimentia. I was nervous after reading some of the negative reviews but Dr. Stahl spent a really long time with us and was thorough, kind, and informative. The MA who got us all set up and did the initial screening was also awesome.
- Uw Health Uw Hospitals And Clinics
- Uw Health Uw Hospitals And Clinics
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Stahl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stahl has seen patients for Concussion, Epilepsy and Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Stahl. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stahl.
