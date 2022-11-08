See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Jacksonville Beach, FL
Dr. Justin Spooner, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (68)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Justin Spooner, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.

Dr. Spooner works at Beaches Laser Spine and Pain Medicine in Jacksonville Beach, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dystonia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jacksonville Beach Office
    905 Beach Blvd Ste B, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 257-4020
    Beaches Specialty Group
    1351 13th Ave S Ste 120, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 257-4020
    Beaches Specialty Group
    2550 PARK ST, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 257-4020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dystonia
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Dystonia
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain

Dystonia
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Insomnia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
Cancer Pain
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dementia
Difficulty With Walking
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Major Depressive Disorder
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Myelopathy
Opioid Dependence
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sudoscan
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tobacco Use Disorder
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Upper Back Pain
Addiction
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Aneurysm
Arthritis
Asperger Syndrome
Autism
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Baclofen Pump Therapy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Binge Eating Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cartilage Regeneration
Central Pain Syndrome
Cervical Radiculopathy
Chronic Pain Management
Conduct Disorder
Delusional Disorder
Diabetic Neuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diet Counseling
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Implants
Epilepsy
Exercise Counseling
Facet Joint Pain
Facet Syndrome
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome
Family Psychotherapy
Fibromyalgia
Guided Tissue Regeneration
Headache
Hip Pain
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Impulse Control Disorders
Intellectual Disability
Intellectual Functioning Disabilities
Interventional Pain Management
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Knee Pain
Learning Disabilities
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Major Depressive Disorder-Related Fibromyalgia
Mania
Morphine Pump
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Diseases
Nerve Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neuritis
Nicotine Addiction
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Obesity
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)
Opiate Dependence
Opioid Withdrawal
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Outpatient Psychiatry
Pain Management
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy
Pain Medication Management
Pain Rehabilitation and Management
Pancreatitis
Panic Disorder
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Floor Disorders
Pelvic Neuralgia
Pelvic Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Personality Disorders
Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD)
Phobia
Play Therapy
Polyneuropathy
Prosthetic Joint Mechanical Failure
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychiatric Services
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychological Testing
Psychosis
Psychotherapy Services
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Selective Mutism
Shoulder Pain
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Spasticity
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylosis
Tic Disorders
Tobacco Withdrawal
Tourette's Syndrome
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vascular Disease
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gallagher Basset
    • HealthChoice
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Heritage Summit HealthCare
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • POMCO Group
    • Prime Health Services
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Nov 08, 2022
    I was a mess when I visited here but they sorted me out and now I’m great!
    Jax mom — Nov 08, 2022
    About Dr. Justin Spooner, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1720269459
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    • Tulane University
    • U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
    • University of Rochester
    • Addiction Medicine, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Spooner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spooner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spooner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spooner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spooner has seen patients for Dystonia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spooner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Spooner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spooner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spooner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spooner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

