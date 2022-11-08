Dr. Justin Spooner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spooner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Spooner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Spooner, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Spooner works at
Locations
-
1
Jacksonville Beach Office905 Beach Blvd Ste B, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 257-4020
-
2
Beaches Specialty Group1351 13th Ave S Ste 120, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 257-4020
-
3
Beaches Specialty Group2550 PARK ST, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 257-4020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gallagher Basset
- HealthChoice
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Heritage Summit HealthCare
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- POMCO Group
- Prime Health Services
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Spooner?
I was a mess when I visited here but they sorted me out and now I’m great!
About Dr. Justin Spooner, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720269459
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Tulane University
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
- University of Rochester
- Addiction Medicine, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spooner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spooner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spooner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spooner works at
Dr. Spooner has seen patients for Dystonia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spooner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spooner speaks Spanish.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Spooner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spooner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spooner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spooner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.