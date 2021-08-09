Overview

Dr. Justin Spooler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine & Science and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Spooler works at Providence Medical Institute in Mission Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.