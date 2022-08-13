Dr. Justin Sorenson, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Sorenson, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Sorenson, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Clarksville, IN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Sorenson works at
Locations
Clarksville Dental Care529 E LEWIS AND CLARK PKWY, Clarksville, IN 47129 Directions (812) 382-6367Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had to have my denture re lined, so I went and seen Dr Sorenson, he did an impression of my denture, I got them back in 2 days, (WOW!!!!!!!!) When I went back to pick up my denture , I put it in and opened my mouth and MY DENTURE DIDN'T FALL OUT!!!!! I couldn't believe it. I opened my mouth again and waited 10 minutes, and my dentures still didn't fall out!!! I don't know what dental lab they used but keep using them because their super! Thanks again Dr Sorenson for getting my dentures to stay up!!!!! I will definitely tell people I see that are looking for a dentist to go see Dr SORENSON!!! I LOVE CLARKSVILLE DENTAL CARE
About Dr. Justin Sorenson, DMD
- Dentistry
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871889857
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
