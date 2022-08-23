Dr. Justin Sloane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Sloane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Sloane, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Penn State, Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, Pa and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.
Dr. Sloane works at
Locations
Penn OB/GYN Exton728 W LINCOLN HWY, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 423-4556Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Penn OB/GYN West Grove455 Woodview Rd Ste 105, West Grove, PA 19390 Directions (610) 903-6200Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Penn OB/GYN West Chester600 E Marshall St Ste 205, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 903-6200Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Went above and beyond to help me, so kind and humane, explains everything. So happy I got to see him.
About Dr. Justin Sloane, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Abington - Jefferson Health
- Penn State, Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, Pa
- Penn State University, State College
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sloane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sloane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sloane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sloane has seen patients for Mastodynia and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sloane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sloane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sloane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.