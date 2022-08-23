See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Exton, PA
Dr. Justin Sloane, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Justin Sloane, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Penn State, Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, Pa and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.

Dr. Sloane works at Penn Ob/Gyn in Exton, PA with other offices in West Grove, PA and West Chester, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Penn OB/GYN Exton
    728 W LINCOLN HWY, Exton, PA 19341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 423-4556
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Penn OB/GYN West Grove
    455 Woodview Rd Ste 105, West Grove, PA 19390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 903-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Penn OB/GYN West Chester
    600 E Marshall St Ste 205, West Chester, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 903-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Mastodynia
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mastodynia
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Delivery Complications Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Obstetric Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Premature Birth Chevron Icon
Premature Labor Chevron Icon
Preterm Rupture of Membranes Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sloane?

    Aug 23, 2022
    Went above and beyond to help me, so kind and humane, explains everything. So happy I got to see him.
    — Aug 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Justin Sloane, MD
    About Dr. Justin Sloane, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790198901
    Education & Certifications

    • Abington - Jefferson Health
    Medical Education
    • Penn State, Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, Pa
    Undergraduate School
    • Penn State University, State College
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Sloane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sloane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sloane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sloane has seen patients for Mastodynia and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sloane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sloane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sloane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

