Dr. Justin Singh, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Justin Singh, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.

Dr. Singh works at HealthyU Clinics in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ, Avondale, AZ and Surprise, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    HealthyU Clinics - Mesa
    840 E McKellips Rd Ste 105, Mesa, AZ 85203
    HealthyU Clinics - Phoenix 40th St
    15255 N 40th St Ste 105, Phoenix, AZ 85032
    HealthyU Clinics - Phoenix 31st Ave
    16841 N 31st Ave Ste 130, Phoenix, AZ 85053
    HealthyU Clinics - Avondale
    13026 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd Ste C100, Avondale, AZ 85392
    HealthyU Clinics - Surprise Dysart
    12100 N Dysart Rd Ste 105, Surprise, AZ 85379

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  TriPoint Medical Center

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Bunion

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Plantar Fasciitis
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot

About Dr. Justin Singh, DPM

Specialties
  Podiatric Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  1386179141
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center
Residency
Medical Education
  Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  Augustana College Rock Island, IL
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Justin Singh, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Singh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

