Dr. Justin Singer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Singer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Drexel University (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.
Locations
SHMG Neurology/Epilepsy - 25 Michigan25 Michigan St NE Ste 6100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
My experience with Justin singer went very well!
About Dr. Justin Singer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1831331347
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center
- Drexel University (COM)
- Neurosurgery
