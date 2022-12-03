Dr. Justin Simmons, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Simmons, DO
Dr. Justin Simmons, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine & Biosciences (COM)|Kansas City University of Medicine &amp; Biosciences (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
SHMG Vascular Surgery - Lake Drive4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 312, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very good! A+
About Dr. Justin Simmons, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1235392598
Education & Certifications
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners/MSU (GME)
- Genesys Regional Medical Center (GME)
- Kansas City University of Medicine &amp; Biosciences (COM)|Kansas City University of Medicine &amp;amp; Biosciences (COM)
- General Surgery
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simmons.
