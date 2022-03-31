Overview

Dr. Justin Sherfey, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Sherfey works at AVORS Medical Group in Lancaster, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.