Overview

Dr. Justin Scruggs, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital.



Dr. Scruggs works at Piedmont Spine Specialists in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.