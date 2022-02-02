Dr. Justin Scruggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scruggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Scruggs, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Scruggs, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital.
Locations
1
Piedmont Spine Specialists3480 Wake Forest Rd Ste 208, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 781-4541
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend him to anyone and everyone. He has the best bedside manner of any doctor I have seen in my 70+ years. He explains everything clearly and does his absolute best to cause the least amount of discomfort during a procedure. The office staff and assistants are friendly and helpful. Sorry to use so many superlatives, but he deserves them.
About Dr. Justin Scruggs, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1063615821
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Specialists Of The Carolinas
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- The Citadel
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scruggs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scruggs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scruggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scruggs has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scruggs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Scruggs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scruggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scruggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scruggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.