Super Profile

Dr. Justin Scruggs, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Justin Scruggs, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital.

Dr. Scruggs works at Piedmont Spine Specialists in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Piedmont Spine Specialists
    3480 Wake Forest Rd Ste 208, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 781-4541

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Duke Health Raleigh Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 02, 2022
    I would recommend him to anyone and everyone. He has the best bedside manner of any doctor I have seen in my 70+ years. He explains everything clearly and does his absolute best to cause the least amount of discomfort during a procedure. The office staff and assistants are friendly and helpful. Sorry to use so many superlatives, but he deserves them.
    Dorothy Lambert — Feb 02, 2022
    About Dr. Justin Scruggs, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063615821
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orthopaedic Specialists Of The Carolinas
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The Citadel
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Scruggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scruggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scruggs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scruggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scruggs works at Piedmont Spine Specialists in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Scruggs’s profile.

    Dr. Scruggs has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scruggs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Scruggs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scruggs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scruggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scruggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

