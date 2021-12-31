See All Ophthalmologists in Ashland, KY
Dr. Justin Saunders, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Justin Saunders, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital and UK Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Saunders works at Retina Associates Of Kentucky in Ashland, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Entropion, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tri-State Ophthalmology
    2841 Lexington Ave, Ashland, KY 41101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 277-4403
    John Hill Saunders Psc
    1517 Nicholasville Rd Ste 101, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 277-4403

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington
  • Saint Joseph East
  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • UK Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Entropion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Entropion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Entropion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Blocked Tear Duct
Blepharitis
Chalazion
Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Spasm
Herpetic Keratitis
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Autoimmune Diseases
Bags Under Eyes
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Contusion of the Eyeball
Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
Esotropia
Eye Infections
Eye Melanoma
Eyelid Eczema
Eyelid Growth
Eyelid Lesions
Eyelid Tumor
Facial Laceration
Facial Nerve Damage
Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Lazy Eye
Orbit Tumor
Orbital Cellulitis
Orbital Diseases
Orbital Fracture
Orbital Lymphangioma
Orbital Lymphoma
Orbital Nerve Tumor
Orbital Surgical Procedures
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Retinoblastoma
Rhabdomyosarcoma of the Orbit
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid
Skin Cancer
Temporal Arteritis
Thyroid Eye Disease
Visual Field Defects
Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 31, 2021
    The fact that the eyelid surgery can be done under local anesthesia is an absolute plus! No general anesthesia or surgery center costs. Dr. Saunders explains everything he will be doing before he injects the numbing injection or makes the incision. He is gentle and thorough. His office staff communicates well and are accommodating with appointment times when possible. Highly recommend him!
    Linda — Dec 31, 2021
    About Dr. Justin Saunders, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1982876256
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Emory U/Emory Eye Ctr
    • West Virginia University Medical Center
    • UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
    • Davidson College
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Saunders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saunders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saunders has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saunders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saunders has seen patients for Entropion, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saunders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Saunders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saunders.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saunders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saunders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
