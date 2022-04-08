Overview

Dr. Justin Saunders, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio|University Of Texas - Health Science Center and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Saunders works at Vital Heart & Vein in Humble, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.