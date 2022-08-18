Dr. Justin Santarelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santarelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Santarelli, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Santarelli, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Valhalla, NY.
Dr. Santarelli works at
Locations
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-2363
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
After reading the medical record surgical intervention notes, it was obvious that Dr Santarelli is not only knowledgeable, but has incredible wisdom and skill! His ability to repetitively alter the surgical plan based on the obstacles and challenges encountered during non-invasive brain surgery was truly remarkable. The in-person follow-up visit with Dr. Santarelli at WMC was informative. He summarized the procedure, answered questions about the medications and explained the rationale for two up-coming follow-up tests. We feel extraordinarily blessed to have had his expertise for our emergency situation!
About Dr. Justin Santarelli, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
