Overview

Dr. Justin Salerian, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from St George'S University School Of Med - St George's, Grenada and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Salerian works at Tulane Neuroscience Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.