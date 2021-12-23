Overview

Dr. Justin Rubin, DO is a Dermatologist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.



Dr. Rubin works at Dermatology Consultants of South Florida in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.