Dr. Justin Rubin, DO
Dr. Justin Rubin, DO is a Dermatologist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Coral Springs Office3000 N University Dr Ste K, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 752-2630
Skin and Cancer Associates Llp1460 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 752-7552
Coral Springs Office10141 W SAMPLE RD, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 346-0170
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Una experiencia excelente tanto por el Dr. Rubin como de su asistente, todas las explicaciones y orientaciones muy oportunas y buenas. Con la operación super complacido.
About Dr. Justin Rubin, DO
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mohs Micrographicsurg-Dermsurg Ctr
- Broward General Medical Center
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- University Of Kentucky
- Dermatology and MOHS Micrographic Surgery
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Lipomas, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
