Dr. Justin Rothmier, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Rothmier, MD is a Family Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Family Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Locations
The Sports Medicine Clinic10330 Meridian Ave N Ste 300, Seattle, WA 98133 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Ratings & Reviews
Great physician, always took time to talk and explain things.
About Dr. Justin Rothmier, MD
- Family Sports Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1225073398
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Family Practice
