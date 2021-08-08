Overview

Dr. Justin Rosenberger, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Carlisle and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Rosenberger works at Central PA Surgical Associates in Harrisburg, PA with other offices in Lititz, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.