Dr. Justin Roscoe, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Roscoe, MD is a Dermatologist in Annapolis, MD. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins Hospital
Dr. Roscoe works at
Locations
Anne Arundel Dermatology600 Ridgely Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 351-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
Good experience. Moderate wait. Friendly staff. Thorough exam by doctor of skin areas about which I had questions. Biopsied one. Explained what he was doing. Didn’t rush. Left good impression.
About Dr. Justin Roscoe, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1487622353
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roscoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roscoe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roscoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roscoe has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roscoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Roscoe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roscoe.
