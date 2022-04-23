Dr. Justin Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Roberts, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Roberts, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University of California, San Diego School of Medicine and is affiliated with OASIS Hospital.
Dr. Roberts works at
Locations
The Orthopedic Cln. Assoc. PC2222 E Highland Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 277-6211Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
TOCA at Banner Health5002 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (602) 277-6211
Hospital Affiliations
- OASIS Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I previously had an ankle surgery that failed. He went above and beyond to make sure it was done properly. He’s an excellent doctor and can’t recommend him more
About Dr. Justin Roberts, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1396001202
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arizona, Banner University Medical Center
- University of California, San Diego School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.