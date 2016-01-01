See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Justin Rheem, MD

Geriatric Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Justin Rheem, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med.

Dr. Rheem works at Yonsei Medical Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Yonsei Medical Clinic
    505 S Virgil Ave Ste 106, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 855-3900
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Viral Hepatitis
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Viral Hepatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Viral Hepatitis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Atherosclerosis
Dyslipidemia
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Heart Disease
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pneumonia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Swine Flu
Urinary Incontinence
Vaccination
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Disorders
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Foot Conditions
Gastritis
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Geriatric Depression
Geriatric Syndrome
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pulmonary Disease
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia
Skin Infections
Stomach Diseases
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Thyroid Disease
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Justin Rheem, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205246113
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harbor UCLA Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Rheem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rheem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rheem accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rheem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rheem works at Yonsei Medical Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rheem’s profile.

    Dr. Rheem has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rheem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Rheem has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rheem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rheem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rheem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

