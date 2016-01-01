Dr. Justin Rheem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rheem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Rheem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Rheem, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med.
Dr. Rheem works at
Locations
-
1
Yonsei Medical Clinic505 S Virgil Ave Ste 106, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Directions (310) 855-3900Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Justin Rheem, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1205246113
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Harbor UCLA Med Center
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
