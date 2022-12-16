Overview

Dr. Justin Reid, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow, Ascension St. John Medical Center, Oklahoma Surgical Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Vinita and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Reid works at Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.