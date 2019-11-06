Dr. Justin Reeves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reeves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Reeves, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Reeves, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Reeves works at
Locations
-
1
Providence Northwest Heart & Lung Surgical Associates62 W 7th Ave Ste 110, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 456-0262
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reeves?
Dr Reeves saved my wife Jenny’s life!
About Dr. Justin Reeves, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1720245905
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reeves has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reeves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reeves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reeves works at
Dr. Reeves has seen patients for Aortic Valve Surgery, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reeves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeves. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reeves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reeves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.