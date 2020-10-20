Overview

Dr. Justin Reckard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Reckard works at United Surgical Associates in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Port Placements or Replacements and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.