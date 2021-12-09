Dr. Justin Raye, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Raye, DO
Overview
Dr. Justin Raye, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Debusk College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
360 Orthopedics2750 Bahia Vista St Ste 100, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 951-2663Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
360 Orthopedics5985 Silver Falls Run Ste 101, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34211 Directions (941) 951-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I saw Dr Raye after a back injury. He was caring, asked a lot of questions, and was extremely thorough in understanding the source. Through his care and without drugs, I was able to rehabilitate my back to its normal state.
About Dr. Justin Raye, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Arizona Pain Specialists
- University Of Minnesota
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Debusk College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Florida
