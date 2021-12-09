See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Sarasota, FL
Overview

Dr. Justin Raye, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Debusk College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Raye works at 360 Orthopedics in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    360 Orthopedics
    2750 Bahia Vista St Ste 100, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 951-2663
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    360 Orthopedics
    5985 Silver Falls Run Ste 101, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 951-2663
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 09, 2021
    I saw Dr Raye after a back injury. He was caring, asked a lot of questions, and was extremely thorough in understanding the source. Through his care and without drugs, I was able to rehabilitate my back to its normal state.
    Ken - Sarasota — Dec 09, 2021
    About Dr. Justin Raye, DO

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427316470
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Arizona Pain Specialists
    Residency
    • University Of Minnesota
    Internship
    • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Debusk College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Raye, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raye has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raye has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Raye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

