Dr. Justin Ranes, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Justin Ranes, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UMKC|UMKC|UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Meritas Health Pulmonary Medicine2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 605, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Great doctor. I really like him and his nurse. I just wish that NKC HOSPITAL had a 380B program so I could get my medicine cheaper. Stiloto medicine is really expensive but I have tried to cut down on it and I just can’t. He used to give me some samples when I got in the donut hole but now says he’s not getting them because of covid(salesmen aren’t coming around). I love this doctor and I don’t want to have to go to another just so I can get my medicine.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Cleveland Clinic Health System
- UMKC|UMKC|UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Dr. Ranes has seen patients for Respiratory Failure, Pneumonia and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ranes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
