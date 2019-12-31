Dr. Justin Raatz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raatz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Raatz, DPM
Overview
Dr. Justin Raatz, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Mercyone North Iowa Medical Center.
Dr. Raatz works at
Locations
-
1
East Village Foot Ankle Srgns500 E Court Ave Ste 314, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 282-6067
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone North Iowa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midlands Choice
- Midwest Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raatz?
Dr Raatz and his staff are the best. He has done 2 surgeries on my ankles. He cares about his patients and is an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Justin Raatz, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1306175104
Education & Certifications
- Truman Medical Center
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raatz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raatz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raatz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raatz works at
Dr. Raatz has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raatz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Raatz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raatz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raatz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raatz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.