Dr. Justin Quock, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Justin Quock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center, California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal, Chinese Hospital, Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    728 Pacific Ave Ste 604, San Francisco, CA 94133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 398-5100
  2. 2
    Collin P. Quock M.d. A Medical Corporation
    929 Clay St Ste 201, San Francisco, CA 94108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 398-5100
  3. 3
    Chinese Hospital
    845 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 982-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ahmc Seton Medical Center
  • California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
  • Chinese Hospital
  • Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 26, 2018
    Dr. Quock is very friendly, attentive, very well-informed about current research in oncology and an excellent physician. He is careful to perform compete examinations as needed .and to schedule tests and return visits as appropriate. His examination room is clean and comfortable as is the waiting area. His office in now only on Clay Street, San Francisco.
    Berkeley CA — Feb 26, 2018
    About Dr. Justin Quock, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1699792663
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Calif Davis Med Center
    Internship
    • University of California Davis Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Quock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Quock. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.