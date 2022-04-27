See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Justin Porter, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4.5 (58)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Justin Porter, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Great Plains Regional Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Norman Regional Hospital.

Dr. Porter works at Oklahoma Spine Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Spine Hospital
    14101 Parkway Commons Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 749-2700
  2. 2
    Oklahoma Pain Managment
    3601 NW 138th St Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 242-4100
  3. 3
    Brookwood Medical Center
    937 SW 89th St Ste C, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 242-4100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Great Plains Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
  • Norman Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Celiac Plexus Block
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • GlobalHealth, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Preferred Community Choice
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Justin Porter, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104098961
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Carolina's Pain Institute
    Internship
    • Wake Forest Univ
    Medical Education
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Davidson Co Tb Hosp
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Porter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Porter works at Oklahoma Spine Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Porter’s profile.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

