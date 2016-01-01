Overview

Dr. Justin Plaum, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Derry, NH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Plaum works at Derry Medical Center in Derry, NH with other offices in Windham, NH and Bedford, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.