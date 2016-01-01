Dr. Justin Platzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Platzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Platzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Platzer, MD is a dermatologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. He currently practices at Water's Edge Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Platzer is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery.
Locations
Palm Beach Garden Office600 Village Square Xing, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 694-9493
West Palm Beach Office2031 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd Ste 101, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 296-7710
Water's Edge Dermatology121 S State Road 7, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 296-9666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
About Dr. Justin Platzer, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinic
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Platzer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Platzer accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Platzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Platzer has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Platzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Platzer speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Platzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Platzer.
