Dr. Justin Piasecki, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Justin Piasecki, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Piasecki works at Practice in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harbor Plastic Surgery Center
    11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Feb 15, 2018
Dr. Piasecki is an absolute gem! He called me direct to make sure I had found the surgeon I needed and offered his help if I had any problems. I did end up having a problem and he called my insurance company himself to advocate for me. I needed a certain surgery that he could not perform and my ins. was causing a delay in my treatment because the surgeon I needed was out of my network. Dr. Piasecki called me back after his office had closed and said he had had obtained the authorization.
Bernice Fillmore in Gig harbor — Feb 15, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Justin Piasecki, MD
About Dr. Justin Piasecki, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 20 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1700848355
Education & Certifications

  • University of British Columbia
  • University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
  • Uw Health Uw Hospitals and Clinics
  • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
  • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anthony Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Justin Piasecki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piasecki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Piasecki has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Piasecki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Piasecki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piasecki.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piasecki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piasecki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

