Dr. Justin Piasecki, MD
Dr. Justin Piasecki, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.
Harbor Plastic Surgery Center11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Directions
Dr. Piasecki is an absolute gem! He called me direct to make sure I had found the surgeon I needed and offered his help if I had any problems. I did end up having a problem and he called my insurance company himself to advocate for me. I needed a certain surgery that he could not perform and my ins. was causing a delay in my treatment because the surgeon I needed was out of my network. Dr. Piasecki called me back after his office had closed and said he had had obtained the authorization.
Education & Certifications
- University of British Columbia
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- Uw Health Uw Hospitals and Clinics
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
