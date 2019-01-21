Overview

Dr. Justin Phillips, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at Norton Neurology Services in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.