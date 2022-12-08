Dr. Justin Petrolla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrolla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Petrolla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Petrolla, MD is a Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Dr. Petrolla works at
Locations
-
1
South Hills Orthopaedic Surgery Associates PC100 Siena Dr Ste 165, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Directions (412) 283-0260
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Petrolla?
This doctor is very knowledgeable and he listens to what you have to say and together you come up with an option to make you feel better the best doctor I know!
About Dr. Justin Petrolla, MD
- Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1932305893
Education & Certifications
- 2009
- University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petrolla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petrolla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrolla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petrolla works at
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrolla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrolla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrolla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrolla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.