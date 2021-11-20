Dr. Justin Peters, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Peters, DDS
Overview
Dr. Justin Peters, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in West Allis, WI.
Dr. Peters works at
Locations
-
1
West Allis8801 W National Ave, West Allis, WI 53227 Directions (414) 485-0519
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Life
- Scion Dental
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Sharp Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peters?
Im not exactely sure what the Womans name is but I have asked at the desk to work with a different Hygienist & they don't seem to do anything about it. The Hygienist I deal with is always a mess. her hair is never combed & I don't think she pays attention on cleaning my teeth, I have to tell her where she has missed, & so she does go over it again. Im not sure how long each patient gets to there appointment, but at times it only takes her 20 minutes & then she says she's done. Im sure it takes longer than that to clean someones teeth. I would like to work with a different Hygienist if possible. I go to the West Allis office in West Allis Wisconsin. Thank You Diane Ferkovich
About Dr. Justin Peters, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1295221596
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Peters using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peters works at
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.