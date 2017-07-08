Overview

Dr. Justin Persico, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Persico works at Smilow Cancer Hospital in Trumbull, CT with other offices in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.