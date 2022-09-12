Dr. Justin Perdichizzi, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perdichizzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Perdichizzi, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Perdichizzi, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Dentistry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada, Las Vegas School Of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Perdichizzi works at
Locations
-
1
Sunstone Dental Care1701 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 7A, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 996-1842Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Diversified Dental Services
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perdichizzi?
I had a cleaning which I am very happy with. Akso Dr. Perdichizzi explained to my satisfaction about a crown I was concerned about.
About Dr. Justin Perdichizzi, DMD
- Dentistry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1518309640
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nevada, Las Vegas School Of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perdichizzi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perdichizzi accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Perdichizzi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Perdichizzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perdichizzi works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Perdichizzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perdichizzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perdichizzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perdichizzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.