Dr. Justin Penticuff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penticuff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Penticuff, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Penticuff, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Penticuff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Urology1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 502, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Penticuff?
About Dr. Justin Penticuff, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1134515083
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Penticuff using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Penticuff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penticuff works at
Dr. Penticuff has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penticuff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penticuff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penticuff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.