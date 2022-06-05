Overview

Dr. Justin Parkinson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Evanston, WY. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus, Lakeview Hospital, Lds Hospital and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Parkinson works at Uinta Medical Group in Evanston, WY with other offices in West Jordan, UT, Bountiful, UT and West Valley City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.