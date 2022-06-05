Dr. Justin Parkinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Parkinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Parkinson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Evanston, WY. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus, Lakeview Hospital, Lds Hospital and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Uinta Medical Group: General Surgery196 Arrowhead Dr Ste 1, Evanston, WY 82930 Directions (307) 783-8398Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Granger Medical Clinic3181 W 9000 S, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 432-3022
Summit Urology1551 Renaissance Towne Dr Ste 370, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (801) 797-9033
Summit Urology- West Jordan2965 W 3500 S Fl 4, West Valley City, UT 84119 Directions (801) 965-3535
Hospital Affiliations
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus
- Lakeview Hospital
- Lds Hospital
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PEHP
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parkinson and his team could not have been better. They are great communicators, friendly, empathetic, experienced, and highly skilled. I recommend them without reservation. If I could give them more than five stars, I would do it!
About Dr. Justin Parkinson, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851314066
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parkinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parkinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parkinson has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parkinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parkinson speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Parkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parkinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.