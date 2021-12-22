Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Parker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Parker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Locations
1
Usf College of Medicine Dept Obgyn2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Usf Dept of Opthalmology13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 250-2213Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
3
Nicholas Koehler P.A.5802 N 30th St, Tampa, FL 33610 Directions (813) 250-2213Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
4
Tampa General Hospital1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 250-2213Saturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am currently a patient of Dr. Parker for fertility. He is a true professional! He cares about his patients and goes above to make sure you understand everything. I would highly recommended Dr. Parker!!
About Dr. Justin Parker, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1811186620
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Parker has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.