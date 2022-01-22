Dr. Justin Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Park, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Park works at
Locations
-
1
Maryland Spine Center301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 539-3434Tuesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
Dr Justin Park is Amazing. I love his attentiveness and caring. I had him do my ACDF surgery. He fought the insurance to get it approved. I dont know who these others are that gave bad reviews but they must have seen a different Dr Park or are just nuts...
About Dr. Justin Park, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1265625941
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Limb Cramp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.