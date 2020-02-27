See All Spine Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Justin Paquette, MD

Neurological Spine Surgery
4 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Justin Paquette, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from Cedars Sinai Med Ctr and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center.

Dr. Paquette works at California Heart Center in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA, Santa Ana, CA, Inglewood, CA and Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Paquette Spine Institute
    8670 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 870-7123
  2. 2
    Paquette Spine Institute
    6140 Camino Verde Dr Ste L, San Jose, CA 95119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 341-0310
  3. 3
    Grabow and Lowenstein Mds
    1200 N Tustin Ave Ste 100, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 508-1981
  4. 4
    Gerald Bresnahan MD
    575 E Hardy St Ste 305, Inglewood, CA 90301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 870-7123
  5. 5
    Paquette Spine Institute
    3800 J St Ste 210, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 341-0310

  • L A Downtown Medical Center

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 27, 2020
    I had to have an emergency surgery in 2018 due to My disk growing into My spine and was paralyzing Me. Two doctors were called, but doctor Paquette showed up. Although I new nothing about him, he seemed to be a well respected and competent surgeon. The surgery went well, as far as I can tell but I am now almost two years post opp and still recovering. I still need more treatment but I'm dealing with some insurance issues. The staff members are a bit lax in terms of responding to or answering calls and follow up visits and such, but an extra staff member could help with those issues?? Over all I think Dr. Paquette knows his stuff and I would and have recommended him to others.
    Mark Busby — Feb 27, 2020
    • Neurological Spine Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1154358661
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
    • Cedars Sinai Med Ctr
    Dr. Justin Paquette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paquette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paquette has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paquette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Paquette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paquette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paquette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paquette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

