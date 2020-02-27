Dr. Justin Paquette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paquette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Paquette, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Paquette, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from Cedars Sinai Med Ctr and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center.
Dr. Paquette works at
Locations
1
Paquette Spine Institute8670 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 870-7123
2
Paquette Spine Institute6140 Camino Verde Dr Ste L, San Jose, CA 95119 Directions (916) 341-0310
3
Grabow and Lowenstein Mds1200 N Tustin Ave Ste 100, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 508-1981
4
Gerald Bresnahan MD575 E Hardy St Ste 305, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 870-7123
5
Paquette Spine Institute3800 J St Ste 210, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 341-0310
Hospital Affiliations
- L A Downtown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I had to have an emergency surgery in 2018 due to My disk growing into My spine and was paralyzing Me. Two doctors were called, but doctor Paquette showed up. Although I new nothing about him, he seemed to be a well respected and competent surgeon. The surgery went well, as far as I can tell but I am now almost two years post opp and still recovering. I still need more treatment but I'm dealing with some insurance issues. The staff members are a bit lax in terms of responding to or answering calls and follow up visits and such, but an extra staff member could help with those issues?? Over all I think Dr. Paquette knows his stuff and I would and have recommended him to others.
About Dr. Justin Paquette, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1154358661
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- Cedars Sinai Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paquette speaks Spanish.
