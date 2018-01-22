Dr. Owens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Owens, MD
Dr. Justin Owens, MD is a Radiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Radiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Regional Radiology1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Owens and his PA are great they helped my Husband walk again! I highly recommend him to anyone having issues walking.
About Dr. Justin Owens, MD
- Radiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1003002148
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
- University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology
