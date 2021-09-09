Dr. Justin Orr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Orr, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Orr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Orr works at
Locations
-
1
Eric Sides M.d. PA820 E Redd Rd Bldg B, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 581-0712
-
2
Paul L. Foster School of Medicine4800 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 298-5444
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orr?
Dr.Orr is compassionate and competent. He listens well and answer all questions.
About Dr. Justin Orr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1649241696
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orr works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Orr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.