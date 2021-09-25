See All General Surgeons in Edmonds, WA
Dr. Justin Olsen, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Justin Olsen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett and Swedish Edmonds Campus.

Dr. Olsen works at Proliance Surgeons in Edmonds, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Edmonds Center for Outpatient Surg Asc
    7320 216th St SW Ste 140, Edmonds, WA 98026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 673-3750
    Proliance Surgical Specialists of Edmonds
    7315 212th St SW Ste 201, Edmonds, WA 98026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 778-8116

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
  • Swedish Edmonds Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Ileus
Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Ileus

Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 25, 2021
    He is an outstanding surgeon and physician. He performed two surgeries on me today, both virtually painless. His skill is at the highest level. I recommend him as a first class surgeon and doctor. Michael C Berry CPA CFP
    Michael C Berry CPA & Certified Financial Planner — Sep 25, 2021
    About Dr. Justin Olsen, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770781437
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Olsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Olsen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

