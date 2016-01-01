Overview

Dr. Justin Nistico, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Nistico works at Ivy Clinic in Elmira, NY with other offices in Ithaca, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.